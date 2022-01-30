$357.33 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report sales of $357.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.90 million to $358.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $252.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $773.36.

HUBS stock traded up $29.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $456.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,059. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.78 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $628.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $359.84 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

