3,745 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $81.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $86.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.