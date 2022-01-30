3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of MMM opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $160.54 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

