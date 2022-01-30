40,258 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Bought by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $103.66 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

