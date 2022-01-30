$403.26 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to post sales of $403.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.15 million to $403.40 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $388.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.69. 366,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

