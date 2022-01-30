4,482 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $154.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $113.29 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

