$545.37 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce $545.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $547.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $542.01 million. Copa posted sales of $158.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,740,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,853,000 after buying an additional 79,814 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,923,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,695,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,498,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,425,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPA traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.89. 285,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,216. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

