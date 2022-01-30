6,000 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Ulta Beauty comprises 0.8% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.91.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $358.83 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.