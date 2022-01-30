$64.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) to announce $64.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year sales of $242.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $242.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $284.95 million, with estimates ranging from $279.90 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellebrite DI.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.38. 354,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,349. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.58.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.