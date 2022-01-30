652 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

