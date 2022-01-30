$7.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.24 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.33 billion to $26.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

DLTR traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.49. 1,546,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,914. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average is $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after acquiring an additional 188,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after acquiring an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.