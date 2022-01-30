$7.23 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report sales of $7.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.23 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $26.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $26.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $31.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

NYSE CRM traded up $9.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.13. 8,251,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,180,064. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.21 and its 200-day moving average is $263.06. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total value of $6,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,331 shares of company stock valued at $68,463,817 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

