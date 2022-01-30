$731.03 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report $731.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $750.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $714.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $690.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,051 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 499.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,632 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

