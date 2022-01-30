73,525 Shares in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Purchased by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Fluidigm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fluidigm by 206.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,382,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,083 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Fluidigm by 395.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,302,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $24,188,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 384,905 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fluidigm by 2,146.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 244,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 233,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $3.18 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

