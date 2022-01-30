$749.83 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce $749.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $765.88 million and the lowest is $741.47 million. Teleflex posted sales of $711.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.45.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Teleflex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Teleflex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.85. The stock had a trading volume of 237,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.71 and its 200 day moving average is $355.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

