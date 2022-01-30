82,194 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Bought by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Campus Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC opened at $51.57 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

