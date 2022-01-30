83,718 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $86.46 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

