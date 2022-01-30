A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after buying an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.