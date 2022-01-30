Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 268.0% in January

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 268.0% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:AWP traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,132. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 226.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth $87,000.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

