Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 268.0% in January

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 268.0% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:AWP traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,132. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
