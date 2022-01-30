Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Shares of AEIS opened at $81.90 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

