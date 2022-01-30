Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fluor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Fluor by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 1,670.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

NYSE:FLR opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

