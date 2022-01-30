Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $712,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

