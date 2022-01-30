Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $726,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $1,846,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,914,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 122,632.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

