Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 727.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,423 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Peoples Bancorp worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEBO stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $932.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

