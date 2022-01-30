Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,406 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Inherent Group LP increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 3,024.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 976,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 945,197 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after buying an additional 465,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after buying an additional 443,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,034,000 after buying an additional 353,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in StepStone Group by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 340,072 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $32.45 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,447,576.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,969,103 shares of company stock worth $101,554,062. Corporate insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

