Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000.

NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $51.70 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20.

