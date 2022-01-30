Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANYYY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63.

