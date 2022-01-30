AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) & Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Head to Head Survey

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87% Exponent 22.51% 26.81% 17.01%

41.8% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Exponent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and Exponent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Exponent $399.90 million 12.20 $82.55 million $1.93 48.49

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AgileThought and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exponent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exponent has a consensus target price of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.63%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exponent is more favorable than AgileThought.

Risk and Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exponent beats AgileThought on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgileThought

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc. is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the area of environmental, epidemiology, and health risk analysis. The company was founded by Bernard Ross in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

