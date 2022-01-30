Aion Price Reaches $0.0908 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $45.52 million and $6.77 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,067.02 or 1.00095235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00074108 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00256047 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00167737 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00322015 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007276 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,188,826 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

