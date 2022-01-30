Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stake Lifted by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 899,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up about 5.3% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $35,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 79,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AL opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.