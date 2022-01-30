Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 560.8% in January

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 560.8% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $31.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. Airbus has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

EADSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbus from €120.00 ($136.36) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Airbus from €138.00 ($156.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

