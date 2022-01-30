Akash Network Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00003901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $168.40 million and $1.89 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Akash Network

Akash Network's total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

