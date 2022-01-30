Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 145.4% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($123.86) to €113.00 ($128.41) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

AKZOY opened at $33.85 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

