Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Alaska Air Group reported earnings per share of ($3.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,712,000 after acquiring an additional 277,040 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,545,000 after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. 2,280,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

