Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $52.25. 2,280,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,773,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 35,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

