Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives $79.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.30. 252,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,899. The company has a market cap of $526.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.41. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.