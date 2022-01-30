Alibaba Group Holding Limited to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.01.

BABA stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.32. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $312.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

