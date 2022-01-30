Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.01.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.32. The firm has a market cap of $312.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

