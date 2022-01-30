Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.
Shares of ADS opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
