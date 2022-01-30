Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of ADS opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

