Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share.

NYSE ADS traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Data Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

