Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share.
NYSE ADS traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ADS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
