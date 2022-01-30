Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 6,990 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Celsius worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of CELH stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.58 and a beta of 2.02. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.