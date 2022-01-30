Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 17,130 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of ModivCare worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at $227,000.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $114.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day moving average of $160.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

