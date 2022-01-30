Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of NovoCure worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. FMR LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NovoCure by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after buying an additional 341,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NovoCure by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,343,000 after buying an additional 208,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NovoCure by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,781,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $62.94 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.11 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

