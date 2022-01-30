Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of South State worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in South State in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in South State by 18.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in South State by 8,195.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. South State’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.