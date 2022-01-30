Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 900 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Redfin worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $697,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 442.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 62,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,929. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

