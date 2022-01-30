Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Encore Wire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 12.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.