Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.12 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,315 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

