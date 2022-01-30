Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.21 Million in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.05% of State Auto Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $431,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,566 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STFC stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

