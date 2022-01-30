Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of Methode Electronics worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,746,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 87.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 338,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

