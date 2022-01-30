Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,285 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of FTI opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.